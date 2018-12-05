Judge OKs extradition of Nevada suspect in Colorado killings

A judge has ordered that a Nevada inmate accused of killing four people in suburban Denver more than 30 years ago be sent to Colorado.

Colorado authorities began extradition proceedings against Alexander Christopher Ewing in August after announcing he was linked to the killings through DNA evidence.

KUSA-TV in Denver reported that Judge James Wilson signed an extradition order Monday. However, Ewing’s lawyer, Marty Wiener of Reno, said he would appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Ewing was convicted of attacking a couple with an ax handle near Las Vegas in 1984 after escaping while being transported in an attempted murder case in Arizona.

In Colorado, he’s accused of using a hammer to kill Patricia Louise Smith in the Denver suburb of Lakewood and three members of the Bennett family in Aurora.