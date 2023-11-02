64°F
Homicides

Juvenile arrested after fatal North Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2023 - 6:43 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A male juvenile has been arrested in connection with a fatal mid-September shooting in North Las Vegas.

Detectives identified a male juvenile as the suspect in the Sept. 16 shooting on the 20 block of Webb Avenue, near Interstate 15 and West Owens Avenue, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. The suspect was booked Wednesday at Clark County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The victim was Jyion Alston, 17, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

