Juvenile arrested after fatal North Las Vegas shooting
The suspect was booked at Clark County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.
A male juvenile has been arrested in connection with a fatal mid-September shooting in North Las Vegas.
Detectives identified a male juvenile as the suspect in the Sept. 16 shooting on the 20 block of Webb Avenue, near Interstate 15 and West Owens Avenue, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release. The suspect was booked Wednesday at Clark County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon.
The victim was Jyion Alston, 17, who died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said.
