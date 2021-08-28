Juvenile arrested in Summerlin burglary, stabbing

Las Vegas police have arrested a boy accused of breaking into a Summerlin home Friday morning and fatally stabbing one of the homeowners.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police have arrested a boy accused of breaking into a Summerlin home Friday morning and fatally stabbing one of the homeowners.

About 9:50 a.m. Friday, a woman called 911 to report that someone had stabbed her husband after breaking into her home on the 10000 block of Kenton Place, a residential area near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his late 40s inside the house suffering from a stab wound, Lt. David Valenta said at a Friday afternoon news briefing. The man died at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was stabbed when he confronted the intruder in his home, Metro said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

The boy was arrested and booked Saturday on a murder charge, but police said they will not release his name.

Valenta said Friday that the altercation took place between two men. No further suspect description was available on Saturday, Metro said.

The man who was killed will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.