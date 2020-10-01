Juvenile questioned after man found shot to death in Spring Valley area

Las Vegas police were called at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 5500 block of Ness Ave., near South Lindell Road and West Hacienda Avenue, where a man in his early 20s was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A juvenile was detained for questioning after a shooting in Spring Valley left one person dead.

Las Vegas police were called at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday to a home on the 5500 block of Ness Ave., near South Lindell Road and West Hacienda Avenue, where a man in his early 20s was found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators are attempting to learn what led to the shooting, Spencer said. He said the juvenile was “in possession of a handgun.”

“The shooting is being described as an accidental shooting at this point; they are just trying to determine the details leading up to the shooting,” Spencer said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and as of midnight police were still working to obtain a search warrant for the house.

Spencer said the victim was a boyfriend of one of the juvenile’s relatives.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.