Juvenile suspected in 2 fatal shootings identified

Las Vegas police Lt. Raymond Spencer previously told the Review-Journal that the boy, then 14, was suspected in two killings within eight days of each other.

People walk outside the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The 14-year-old arrested in connection with two homicides last year was identified Wednesday when he was transferred to the Clark County Detention Center.

Dennis Commodore, now 15, was booked on two counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of murder, according to court records.

The boy was initially arrested in August, just weeks after police believe he fatally shot Raymond Roseby, 28, on the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway. The shooting was reported at 12:33 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Police believe Roseby was sitting in his car and talking to someone through his driver’s window when that person opened fire.

Roseby was released from prison in 2019 after he spent 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon in 2008, records show.

Authorities accused Roseby, who was 16 at the time, of fatally shooting Demontre Carroll, 15, because the two had an ongoing dispute after they were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Each believed the other had talked to police about the case, authorities said at the time.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the then-14-year-old was suspected in two killings last year within eight days of each other.

On July 31, Faris Martinez, 49, was fatally shot just before 10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Toni Avenue. He was found dying in an alley behind McCarran International Airport, police said at the time.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.