Juvenile suspected in 2 killings, jewelry robberies identified

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy shot three people, killing two, in a series of robberies over a 10-day period last summer.

Dennis Commodore, now 15, was booked on two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, attempted murder and attempted robbery, all with a deadly weapon enhancement, after he was charged as an adult Wednesday, court records show.

During the teenager’s initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham said she found probable cause for all the charges.

“Sir you’re going to be detained for the time being,” Graham told the teen, who stood silently, wearing a dark blue jail uniform.

The teen was initially arrested in August, just weeks after police believe he fatally shot Raymond Roseby, 28, on the 4900 block of South Maryland Parkway. The shooting was reported at 12:33 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Police believe Roseby was sitting in his car when Commodore walked up, stole his gold chain and Rolex watch and fatally shot him, according to an arrest report released Wednesday.

Roseby was released from prison in 2019 after he spent 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon in 2008, records show.

Authorities accused Roseby, who was 16 at the time, of fatally shooting 15-year-old Demontre Carroll because the two had an ongoing dispute after they were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Each believed the other had talked to police about the case, authorities said at the time.

On July 31, police said, Commodore fatally shot Faris Martinez, 49, in the 1100 block of Toni Avenue. He was found dying in an alley behind McCarran International Airport, police said at the time.

One night earlier, police said, Commodore shot a man in the face and stole his gold chain in the same complex Martinez was killed. The victim was not identified in the arrest report and survived the shooting.

Detectives found Roseby’s Rolex in Commodore’s room, along with a sweatshirt Martinez and Roseby’s shooter was wearing on surveillance footage when they were killed, according to the arrest report.

Commodore is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

Clark County School District officials declined to say whether the boy attended any public schools in the district.

