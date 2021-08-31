Kansas resident identified as man killed in northeast Las Vegas

Damian Vontress, 44, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

A man shot and killed Sunday in a northeast Las Vegas home was in town to visit friends, according to an arrest report.

Damian Vontress, 44, of Wichita, Kansas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Vontress and Steven Jones, 43, had been in an argument on Friday, according to the report. Vontress hit Jones “several times in the face,” and Jones said he would “get him back,” according to the report. Jones later told detectives that Vontress had sucker punched him.

On Sunday, a woman told police that Vontress and Jones appear to reconcile as they were drinking together. When she returned to the apartment, though, Vontress was dead.

Detectives determined that Vontress and Jones were the only people in the apartment when Vontress died, according to the report. Jones told detectives he didn’t know what happened and “challenged” detectives to find a firearm. They were unable to find one but discovered cartridge casings.

Jones was taken into custody and faces a charge of open murder, according to jail records. He is due in court on Wednesday.

