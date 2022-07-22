Killing outside studio caught on surveillance, police say

Three men were rapping at a Las Vegas recording studio when an argument broke out and one ended up dead.

Isaiha Duckket (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police say video surveillance that documented a July 7 killing outside a central Las Vegas recording studio helped homicide detectives make an arrest in the case.

Police arrested Isaiha Duckket, 26, in the July 7 slaying of Corvoney Tompson, 23, in front of the Blue Wav recording studio, 2340 Paseo Del Prado, near Rancho Drive and Sahara Avenue. A newly released arrest report for Duckket indicates he, Tompson and a third man were taking a tour of the recording studio when they started to rap. An argument then broke out between the three about their music, police said, and the men were told to leave the recording studio by an employee.

The three went into the studio’s parking lot, police said, where Duckket pulled out a firearm and shot the two men. Tompson died at the scene while the second man survived.

Police said detectives recovered video surveillance in the area that documented the killing of Tompson. Police identified Tompson by the first name of Corvony in the arrest report.

“One gunshot could be heard,” police said of the video. “Corvony appeared to run away from Isaiha, and Isaiha followed him…Corvony fell to the ground. Isaiha approached Corvony, stood over him, and fired four more shots into Corvony.”

Police said Duckket then drove away from the scene in the surviving victim’s vehicle. Police said they identified Duckket as the gunman by interviewing witnesses and comparing the images on the video to his Facebook profile under his profile name “Finesse Dollas.”

The arrest report indicates Duckket is a five-time felon with convictions of attempted manslaughter of an unborn child, attempt burglary, grand larceny of an auto and two counts of burglary. Court records also show he was charged with murder in Las Vegas in 2019 in a killing on West Bonanza Road, but the case was later dismissed by prosecutors amid claims from Duckket that he was defending himself at the time.

Duckket is now charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery, grand larceny and possessing a gun by a prohibited person. An attempt to contact his court-appointed defense attorney Friday morning was not immediately successful.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.