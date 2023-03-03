Killing reported in northeast Las Vegas
Officers responded to 5011 W. Craig Road, near North Decatur Boulevard.
Las Vegas police were investigating a killing in the northeast valley on Friday morning.
Officers responded to 5011 E. Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, according to a 8 a.m. statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Cody Fulwiler.
Police originally gave an incorrect address of West Craig Road.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.