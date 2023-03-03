51°F
Homicides

Killing reported in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2023 - 9:07 am
 
Updated March 3, 2023 - 10:45 am
Las Vegas police is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 5011 E. Craig Road, nea ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at an apartment complex at 5011 E. Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Las Vegas police is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 5011 E. Craig Road, nea ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at an apartment complex at 5011 E. Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Las Vegas police is investigating a homicide at an apartment complex at 5011 E. Craig Road, nea ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at an apartment complex at 5011 E. Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police were investigating a killing in the northeast valley on Friday morning.

Officers responded to 5011 E. Craig Road, near North Nellis Boulevard, according to a 8 a.m. statement from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Cody Fulwiler.

Police originally gave an incorrect address of West Craig Road.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

