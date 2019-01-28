Kingman handyman guilty of killing businessman in 2015

A Mohave County jury deliberated for two hours Friday before finding Al Blanco, 63, of Kingman guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a body in connection with the killing of Sid Cranston.

Mohave County Sheriff (Dave Hawkins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Arizona handyman has been convicted in the shooting death of his employer in what began as a highly publicized missing persons case.

Imposition of a life prison sentence on Feb. 19 will bring closure in a case that started when businessman Sid Cranston, 40, Kingman, vanished in June 2015.

A number of unsuccessful searches were conducted before investigators broke the case during an interview with Blanco associate Bill Sanders in Jan., 2017. Sanders caved during an interview with an FBI agent and led authorities to a ranch about 20 miles east of Kingman, where Cranston’s body was recovered from a grave.

Sanders testified that Blanco asked him to come to the ranch where he learned that Blanco had killed Cranston. Sanders said he helped bury Cranston and kept quiet for some 18 months before he unraveled during the FBI interview.

Sanders entered into a plea agreement that resulted in him pleading guilty to concealment of a dead body. For his cooperation, Sanders, 56, of Kingmanwill be placed on probation and faces up to one year in jail when sentenced.