Kingman homicide suspect arrested in Texas

Authorities in Texas have arrested a man sought in the suspicious death of a Kingman, Arizona, resident who’s body was discovered on Sunday.

Anthony Hall (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities in Texas have arrested a man sought in the suspicious death of a Kingman, Arizona, resident who’s body was discovered on Sunday.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Charles Hall, 35, of Kingman, was taken into custody in the Austin area on Tuesday at 10:51 a.m. Hall is facing charges of second-degree murder and theft in the death of Jesus Juan Martinez, 58, of Kingman.

The sheriff’s office said it was asked to perform a welfare check on Martinez Sunday afternoon at a home on the 3600 block of Butler Avenue, just outside of Kingman city limits. Deputies entered the home and found the body of Martinez.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said homicide detectives took over the investigation “due to suspicious circumstances” inside the home. Authorities, she said, soon learned that Martinez’s 2009 Kia sedan was missing. An autopsy indicated Martinez was fatally beaten.

Mortensen said when Hall was arrested two days later in Texas, he was driving the victim’s car. Authorities confirmed that Hall and Martinez were known to one another.

“Hall was previously arrested for aggravated assault per domestic violence during an incident with Martinez in January of this year,” Mortensen said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call investigators at 928-753-0753.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.