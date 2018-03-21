Knock on wrong door leads to Las Vegas homicide investigation

A domestic-related homicide investigation began Saturday with a cable company employee who went to the wrong apartment door, police records show.

Covered in scratches and blood, 22-year-old Malcolm Aubry answered a knock at the door and told the cable employee to call the police because he had an “incident” with his girlfriend, according to Aubry’s arrest report.

When police got to the apartment on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, Aubry told them that his girlfriend was in the back bedroom and that he was scared so he punched her, according to the report.

Police found 63-year-old Debra Pauline McCollum’s body on a bed, where medical personnel later pronounced her dead. The Clark County coroner’s officer said McCollum was beaten to death.

Aubry was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces one count of open murder.

McCollum’s death was the 12th domestic-related killing investigated by the department this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records. That number includes fatal cases of child abuse and neglect.

