Known gang member on parole booked in Las Vegas murder case

Jail records indicate the man was arrested in connection with a shooting April 5 around 2:30 p.m. at 2730 East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue.

In this April 5, 2022, file photo, Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in central Las Vegas.

Nathan Williams, 47, was booked on robbery, murder, burglary and violation of parole, according to court documents.

Jail records indicate Williams was arrested in connection with a shooting April 5 around 2:30 p.m. at 2730 East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue.

Bryant Vernon Johnson, 46, was shot multiple times inside an apartment after a quarrel involving several people, who all left the home before police arrived, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at the scene.

Details on how Williams was identified as the suspect were not immediately available.

Williams has a criminal record dating back to 2001 and was on parole from a 2013 case where he pleaded guilty to robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and coercion, according to court records.

He was sentenced to serve a minimum of six years in the Nevada Department of Corrections, but received 270 days of credit for time served. A note in the court documents indicated Williams was a former member of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Illinois.

Prison records showed Williams was put on a 3-year parole beginning in October 2020.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court again Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.