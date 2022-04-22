Las Vegas boy’s drowning death ruled homicide from abuse, neglect

Leon and Christina Gritz have been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Friday that the 2021 death of an 8-year-old boy whose parents claimed he tried to kill himself was a homicide.

Isaiah Gritz of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center on March 20, 2021.

His parents Leon Gritz, 28, and Christina Gritz, 29, have been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Isaiah died from drowning and “blunt force injuries in the setting of a abuse and neglect of care,” according to the coroner’s office.

On March 20, officers went to the 2000 block of North Torrey Pines Drive after the boy’s father reported that his son had tried to kill himself. Paramedics who rushed Isaiah to the hospital found a head wound so big they initially believed it was a gunshot wound, according to an arrest report.

Investigators found injuries covering Isaiah’s body including bruises and scars. Bite marks were found on Isaiah’s forearms and ankle, police said. Leon Gritz told police that Isaiah was taking a bath and put his face under water. Christina Gritz said Isaiah slammed his head against the side of the tub multiple times before trying to drown himself, according to the report.

The pair are due in court next month for a preliminary hearing and are being held without bail, court records show.

