Las Vegas convenience store clerk posts bail in murder case

Suse Antunez-Garcia, 26 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives investigate after a theft was reported on Friday, March 29, 2019, at a central valley convenience store. Police said a clerk fatally shot a man as he fled the store. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A store clerk has posted bail after being arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a man who was attempting to steal beer from a Las Vegas convenience store, according to court records.

Suse Antunez-Garcia, 26, posted her $10,000 bail Tuesday morning and has been placed on electronic monitoring, court records show.

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Friday, Robert Lee Cook, 56, and a woman took off with at least three cases of beer from the Stateside Express convenience store at 950 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Washington Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Antunez-Garcia and the store manager followed the pair outside to a vehicle, where a man was waiting, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a news briefing at the scene.

The woman was able to get into the vehicle, but the manager pulled Cook out of the car as he was getting in, leading to a “very brief” struggle, Spencer said.

Cook broke free from the manager’s grip, and as he was getting back into the car, Antunez-Garcia fired two rounds into the car, striking him twice in the lower abdomen and “leg area,” Spencer said.

The vehicle sped off but about 15 minutes later showed up at University Medical Center, where Cook was pronounced dead. The woman who also took beer from the gas station was not with the men when they arrived at the hospital, Spencer said.

Antunez-Garcia was arrested later Friday on a murder charge.