Las Vegas couple accused in daughter’s killing head to court in 2 states

Jason Quate, who is accused of trafficking his wife for prostitution, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jason Quate, who is accused of trafficking his wife for prostitution, makes his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, June 9, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman accused of concealing the death of her 6-year-old daughter will be extradited to Illinois, while her husband faces sex trafficking and child pornography charges in Las Vegas.

Elizabeth O’Dell-Quate waived extradition proceedings Monday in Las Vegas and agreed to be returned to Illinois to face a felony charge of concealment of a homicidal death.

Authorities there also charged O’Dell-Quate’s husband, Jason Quate, last week with the same charge in connection with the suspected slaying of their 6-year-old daughter.

The woman told authorities last week that the couple had three children and that her husband had killed one of them and kept her body in a container in a house in Centreville, Illinois. The child’s body was found where the woman said it would be, police said.

Authorities have said that the child likely was killed in nearby Belleville in 2013 and taken to a garage at the Centreville home before the couple moved to Las Vegas two years ago.

Las Vegas police say that Jason Quate forced his wife into prostitution and kept all the money she earned. He is due back in court Tuesday on a child pornography charge.

Two children found inside the Quates’ home near Sahara and Eastern avenues displayed signs of abuse and neglect, authorities said.

According to Jason Quate’s arrest report, his wife told police in Las Vegas that he was physically and mentally abusive throughout their marriage of more than 14 years.

Jason Quate admitted to detectives that his wife worked as a prostitute in Illinois and Las Vegas, and that he had not worked in more than three years, according to a police report.

Elizabeth O’Dell Quate previously was arrested on a fugitive warrant for forgery out of Belleville, Illinois, according to court records.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.