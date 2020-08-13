Las Vegas couple indicted in suspected DUI crash that killed baby son

Prosecutors say a mother who drove drunk in a high-speed crash that left her infant son dead also had cocaine in her system.

Prosecutors say a mother who drove drunk in a high-speed crash that left her infant son dead also had cocaine in her system.

Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, both 23, who were indicted Thursday in the death of their son, are accused of street racing in a July 12 crash at Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

Las Vegas police said Prescia was driving at a speed of 121 mph when she lost control of her car, causing the wreck that took the life of the couple’s year-old son, Royce Jones.

Police arrested Hubbard-Jones days later, contending that he was street racing with Prescia in the moments leading up to the child’s death.

Prosecutor Frank LoGrippo said authorities obtained phone records tracking the couple throughout the day of the wreck that showed the two were on a 10-minute call at the time Prescia’s 2020 Hyundai Sonata slammed into a pole.

Hubbard-Jones was convicted of battery with substantial bodily harm and battery constituting domestic violence in the 2018 assault.

Police said Hubbard-Jones beat Prescia during an argument over Hubbard-Jones spending money at a strip club. A doctor told officers that Prescia “suffered a temporal fracture on the left side of her skull, a nasal fracture and various bruising across all around her face and body.”

Along with second-degree murder in the crash, both face reckless driving and child abuse charges.

