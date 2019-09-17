Las Vegas couple who died in apparent murder-suicide identified

William and Judy Wilson of Las Vegas were pronounced dead Monday in the living room of their home on the 4400 block of Thompson Circle.

A married couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide during a welfare check Monday morning have been identified.

They were William and Judy Wilson of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Their cause and manner of deaths had not been determined by the coroner’s office as of Tuesday morning, but Las Vegas police have said that evidence inside the home, on the 4400 block of Thompson Circle, indicates that William Wilson, 78, shot his 75-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself.

The two were pronounced dead in their living room, where officers found them with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

