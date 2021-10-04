90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Las Vegas detectives investigate homicide on West Sahara

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2021 - 5:28 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2021 - 5:36 pm

Police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Sunday.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred in the 4550 block of West Sahara Avenue, which is near Arville Street.

No other information was immediately available, but Spencer said he planned to provide updates Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A magic Vegas wedding with Pawn Stars, Pauly Shore and Flavor Flav
A magic Vegas wedding with Pawn Stars, Pauly Shore and Flavor Flav
2
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
Man dies after jumping from The Strat
3
Lehner to meet with NHL officials regarding Twitter comments
Lehner to meet with NHL officials regarding Twitter comments
4
David Lee Roth: ‘I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring’
David Lee Roth: ‘I’m throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring’
5
MGM Resorts sells casinos for billions, rents for huge sums
MGM Resorts sells casinos for billions, rents for huge sums
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST