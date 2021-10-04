Las Vegas detectives investigate homicide on West Sahara

Police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Sunday.

Police were investigating a homicide in central Las Vegas on Sunday.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the homicide occurred in the 4550 block of West Sahara Avenue, which is near Arville Street.

No other information was immediately available, but Spencer said he planned to provide updates Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.