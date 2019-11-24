Las Vegas detectives investigating after body found in house fire

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating Sunday after a body was found inside a northwest valley home after a house fire.

A body was found inside a house after a fire Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, on the 5900 block of West Cancun Avenue in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating Sunday after a body was found inside a northwest valley home after a house fire.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to a house near Cancun Avenue and Villa De Bravo Street after firefighters discovered the body, Lt. Brian Boxler said.

