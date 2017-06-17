Las Vegas ‘execution’ came after man bragged about $30,000 settlement, police say

Blane Ward and Charlene King (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jerry Lee Moore with his daughter, Cherish Moore, now 29, after her high school graduation. He was fatally shot in the head while handcuffed June 5 in what homicide detectives have called an "execution." (Cherish Moore)

Homicide detectives are responding to the area of Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, near Rancho Drive, after a person was found about 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are responding to the area of Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, near Rancho Drive, after a person was found about 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are responding to the area of Coran Lane and Cypress Trail, near Rancho Drive, after a person was found about 11:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas couple are accused of killing and stealing from a man who allegedly bragged to his neighbors that he received a $30,000 settlement from a car accident, an arrest report shows.

Charlene King, 51, and her boyfriend Blane Ward, 53, were arrested Thursday on charges of murder, robbery and conspiring to murder, according to King’s arrest report.

Police found Jerry Moore’s body at around 11:30 p.m. June 5 at 1881 Cypress Trail behind the Wildfire Casino in North Las Vegas. He was in handcuffs and with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police found two $10,000 stacks in Moore’s vest pocket, according to the report.

King allegedly approached Ward at his trailer home at 1750 N. Rancho Road between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. June 5 and asked him to help fix her and Ward’s vehicle.

According to the report, Moore and King left the property in Moore’s dark green Ford pickup. One hour later, police found Moore dead. His truck, wallet and cellphone were missing.

Witnesses later saw King and Ward return to Moore’s trailer, where Ward allegedly searched the trailer’s stove and, frustrated, took a jar of change, marijuana and other items before exiting the trailer. Ward apparently told witnesses he was picking up an item to return to Moore.

Ward, a four-time registered felon for his involvement in multiple robberies and burglary, according to the arrest report, previously lived at the same trailer park as Moore. Moore’s pickup was found about 10 feet from Ward’s trailer, parked behind a property on West Gowan Road near North Rancho Drive.

Investigators later learned King and Ward checked into Four Queens the night following the killing. There, Ward gambled a large cash sum, according to the report.

King and Ward are scheduled for hearings Monday.

