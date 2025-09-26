Las Vegas gunman in NYC office shooting had CTE, medical examiner rules

A Las Vegas man who killed four people in a July shooting at an office building in Manhattan had Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, according to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Shane Tamura killed four people and injured many others in New York City before taking his own life on July 28, 2025. (Avalon via ZUMA Press/TNS)

This image from surveillance video obtained by The Associated Press shows Shane Tamura outside a Manhattan office building on Monday, July 28, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo)

Officials released their findings in a statement Friday, saying the department had concluded its neuropathological examination in the case of Shane Tamura.

Tamura, 27, died by suicide after committing the mass shooting at a Park Avenue skyscraper that is home to the headquarters of both the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, as well as other tenants.

“Following a thorough assessment and extensive analysis by our neuropathology experts, OCME has found unambiguous diagnostic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, in the brain tissue of the decedent,” the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in a statement. “The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria.”

The statement noted that “CTE may be found in the brains of decedents with a history of repeated exposure to head trauma.”

