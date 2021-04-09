Las Vegas homeless man arrested in fatal beating of girlfriend

A homeless man is accused of beating his girlfriend to death at an abandoned home in north Las Vegas Thursday morning.

Armondo Washington, 47, was arrested Thursday and booked on a murder charge, according to a statement from Las Vegas police.

Officers were called at 7:40 a.m. to an abandoned home on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue, near D Street and Owens Avenue, where a woman was found dead in the backyard, police said.

Police believe the woman was Washington’s girlfriend and that during an argument he had beaten her with a “blunt object.”

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

Details regarding Washington’s next court appearance were unavailable Thursday afternoon.

