86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Las Vegas homeless man arrested in fatal beating of girlfriend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2021 - 5:14 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homeless man is accused of beating his girlfriend to death at an abandoned home near downtown Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Armondo Washington, 47, was arrested Thursday and booked on a murder charge, according to a statement from Las Vegas police.

Officers were called at 7:40 a.m. to an abandoned home on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue, near D Street and Owens Avenue, where a woman was found dead in the backyard, police said.

Police believe the woman was Washington’s girlfriend and that during an argument he had beaten her with a “blunt object.”

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

Details regarding Washington’s next court appearance were unavailable Thursday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
2
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
3
$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K royal flush hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
4
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
5
Las Vegas to recover faster, stronger than expected, analysts say
Las Vegas to recover faster, stronger than expected, analysts say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST