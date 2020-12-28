Las Vegas homicide detectives investigate possible crime scene

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a possible crime scene in east Las Vegas, but the exact circumstances of the investigation were not entirely clear.

Las Vegas police, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at a crime scene in east Las Vegas early Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Police had cordoned off a series of single-story apartments off Missouri avenue near Boulder Highway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said homicide investigators were on their way about 7 a.m. to investigate “an incident” in the 5700 block of Missouri Avenue near Boulder Highway.

Gordon said police were trying to determine if “foul play” is involved in the case, but it was not immediately known if a fatality had occurred.

