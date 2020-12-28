48°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigate possible crime scene

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigate a possible crime scene. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Updated December 28, 2020 - 7:30 am
Las Vegas police, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at a crime scene in ea ...
Las Vegas police, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at a crime scene in east Las Vegas early Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Police had cordoned off a series of single-story apartments off Missouri avenue near Boulder Highway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police homicide detectives were investigating a possible crime scene in east Las Vegas Monday morning, but the exact circumstances of the investigation were not entirely clear.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said homicide investigators were on their way about 7 a.m. to investigate “an incident” in the 5700 block of Missouri Avenue near Boulder Highway.

Gordon said police were trying to determine if “foul play” is involved in the case, but it was not immediately known if a fatality had occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
2
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
3
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
4
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion with indoor basketball court sells for $11.25M
5
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST