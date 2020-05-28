Las Vegas homicide investigates 2nd Wednesday night incident

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives responded to the incident just before 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of McKnight Street.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigated a late Wednesday night incident in the eastern valley.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives responded to the incident just before 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of McKnight Street.

Gordon said Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer would hold a briefing between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Earlier on Wednesday, homicide detectives responded to another incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. on West Tropicana Avenue near Jones Boulevard.

