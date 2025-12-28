Las Vegas inmate found dead after fight; cellmate arrested, police say

An inmate Clark County Detention Center was found dead, police said. His cellmate was arrested and faces open murder charges.

An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center was found dead Friday, police said.

The inmate was found dead at 11:20 p.m. His cellmate was taken custody and faces open murder charges.

In a statement released Saturday night, police said correction officers said inside of CCDC “were conducting routine checks when they observed a male inmate lying motionless inside of a cell. Officers made entry and observed the inmate was suffering from apparent blunt force injuries. The other cellmate who was identified as 41-year-old Chad Ollinger was taken into custody.

Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and requested for CCDC medical personnel to respond but unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. LVMPD Homicide detectives were notified and responded. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned a physical altercation occurred between the victim and Ollinger inside of the cell. Ollinger was rebooked for Open Murder.”