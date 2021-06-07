Las Vegas inmate held since 2018 on kidnap, murder charges dies

The Clark County Detention Center inmate, who was booked on Sept. 28, 2018, for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, died at University Medical Center, police said.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 44-year-old jail inmate arrested in 2018 on murder and kidnapping charges has died, Las Vegas police said.

The Clark County Detention Center inmate, who was not identified, was booked on Sept. 28, 2018, for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, a Monday news release from the Metropolitan Police Department said.

On April 6, the man was taken to University Medical Center and admitted for an illness. He was placed on house arrest and remained hospitalized until his death.

He did not have any police interaction prior to his death, the release said.

The status of the charges against the man was not immediately known.

