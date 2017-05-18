Las Vegas jury acquits man of murder in girlfriend’s 2006 death

Shaun Leflore appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Leflore is charged with first-degree murder in the 2006 death of his girlfriend. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Shaun Leflore appears in court with his attorney Nancy Lemcke, left, at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Leflore was acquitted Thursday of first-degree murder in the 2006 death of his girlfriend. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Attorney Nancy Lemcke and her client Shaun Leflore embrace, Thursday, May 18, 2017, in Las Vegas after he was acquitted of first-degree murder charges in the 2006 death of his girlfriend. Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal

Shaun Leflore was acquitted Thursday of a first-degree murder charge in the 2006 death of his girlfriend.

Leflore, 35, was arrested in 2013 in connection with the shooting death of Chantel Hollowell, which was initially ruled a suicide.

A Clark County District Court jury reached a verdict about three hours after hearing closing arguments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

