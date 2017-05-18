ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Las Vegas jury acquits man of murder in girlfriend’s 2006 death

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 4:37 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2017 - 4:49 pm

Shaun Leflore was acquitted Thursday of a first-degree murder charge in the 2006 death of his girlfriend.

Leflore, 35, was arrested in 2013 in connection with the shooting death of Chantel Hollowell, which was initially ruled a suicide.

A Clark County District Court jury reached a verdict about three hours after hearing closing arguments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

