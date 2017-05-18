Las Vegas jury acquits man of murder in girlfriend’s 2006 death

Shaun Leflore was acquitted Thursday of a first-degree murder charge in the 2006 death of his girlfriend.
Leflore, 35, was arrested in 2013 in connection with the shooting death of Chantel Hollowell, which was initially ruled a suicide.
A Clark County District Court jury reached a verdict about three hours after hearing closing arguments.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.
RELATED
Tensions rise in Las Vegas trial of man charged with killing girlfriend
Murder trial begins in girlfriend’s death originally ruled suicide
Pimp charged in 2006 death of Las Vegas prostitute initially ruled a suicide