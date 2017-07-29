Las Vegas jury convicts man of killing man with boulder

A 36-year-old Las Vegas man was convicted Friday of dropping a 63-pound boulder on another man’s head in 2014, killing him.

Coleman Vaoga (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 36-year-old Las Vegas man was convicted Friday of dropping a 63-pound boulder on another man’s head in 2014, killing him.

Coleman Vaoga, who was 33 at the time of his arrest, faces life in prison for murder with a deadly weapon. A jury on Monday will decide if Vaoga will have the possibility of parole.

The Dec. 2014 slaying happened in a desert area behind a Green Valley Grocery near North Nellis Boulevard and East Craig Road. Jeffrey Clabaugh, 51, died of multiple blunt force injuries.

According to an arrest report, Vaoga was in the convenience store when he noticed Clabaugh taking items from his car. Vaoga bolted outside and chased Clabaugh until he caught him, then began beating the man.

At one point, witnesses told police Vaoga paused the beating and asked if anyone had a knife so he could “end this guy.” When no one offered him a blade, he lifted up the boulder and dropped it on Clabaugh’s head.

Vaoga fled the scene but was later arrested.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-8135. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.