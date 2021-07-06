Las Vegas man, 19, victim in fatal Charleston shooting
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday night in the west valley.
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday night in the west valley.
He was Ramond Wilson, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the back.
Wilson’s death was the third fatal shooting investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday, officials said.
Wilson was found lying in a parking lot on the 6600 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Rainbow Boulevard about 9:50 p.m. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.
It remained unclear Tuesday if police have identified a motive or suspect in his death.
Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Metro at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.