Homicides

Las Vegas man, 19, victim in fatal Charleston shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2021 - 10:53 am
 
Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday night in the west valley.

He was Ramond Wilson, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the back.

Wilson’s death was the third fatal shooting investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday, officials said.

Wilson was found lying in a parking lot on the 6600 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Rainbow Boulevard about 9:50 p.m. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

It remained unclear Tuesday if police have identified a motive or suspect in his death.

Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Metro at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

