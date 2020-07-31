Las Vegas man, 67, accused of slaying father in domestic dispute

A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday after he allegedly killed his father during an argument, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police at the scene of a homicide in the southwest valley on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police at the scene on a homicide on Van Carol Drive near West Tropicana Avenue and Southwest Durango Drive in southwest Las Vegas on Friday, July 31, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 12:35 a.m. Friday after report of “a domestic dispute between an elderly father and his son” at a home on the 4800 block of Van Carol Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Durango Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

While officers were on their way to the home, dispatchers received a call from the son saying his father was taken to Spring Valley Hospital and had died, police said.

Metro identified the son as 67-year-old Oris Jones. Detectives believe Jones and his father had an argument inside the home, and Jones struck his father.

The man suffered “facial and chest injuries,” police said. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim and determine his cause and manner of death.

Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center without bail, jail records show. He faces a charge of murder of an older person, according to court records.

Further information was not immediately available.

