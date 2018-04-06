Las Vegas man accused in death of 4-month-old daughter

A 24-year-old man is accused of murder in the death of his 4-month-old daughter, records show.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Victor Tarin Sanchez, 24, of Las Vegas, with first-degree murder. The girl’s name was not released by the Clark County coroner’s office, and her cause and manner of death were pending on Friday.

The infant was hospitalized at University Medical Center. Police were notified of the baby’s injuries about 7 a.m. March 30, the report shows.

Doctors and police determined Sanchez’s explanation for her injuries — he pressed against her abdomen and gently shook her in a panic to stop her from choking — didn’t match the severity of her injuries.

Her brain injuries were “catastrophic,” an arrest report said.

The baby’s mother told police she left her child in Sanchez’s care about 11 p.m. March 29 while she went to the store. She received a call from him telling her to come home right away because there was something wrong with the baby.

The mother suggested calling 911 but Sanchez told her to wait, according to the report. She called anyway.

Sanchez used a doll to demonstrate to police how he said he shook her, “gently in a back and forth motion,” the report said.

The child’s mother said a similar incident happened about a month earlier when the baby was in his care. Sanchez called her to report the child was choking, and he made the baby throw up by pressing on her stomach and chest. The baby continued to vomit a few days after the incident, but their pediatrician determined the baby had the flu, the report said.

Sanchez also faces a count of domestic battery in a separate incident from Dec. 30, court records show.

