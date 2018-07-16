Las Vegas man allegedly killed in fight with stepson identified

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a man allegedly killed by his stepson during a fight on Sunday night.

Las Vegas police work the scene of a homicide in the 1600 block of Palmae Way in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 1600 block of Palmae Way in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified a man allegedly killed by his stepson during a fight on Sunday night.

Robert Kidd, 48, died in his western Las Vegas Valley home after an argument with his stepson turned physical, Las Vegas police said. The stepson, who’s in his late 20s, put Kidd in a chokehold and rendered him unconscious, police said. Kidd, a Las Vegas resident, was taken to MountainView Hospital, where he died.

The fight happened in the 1600 block of Palmae Way around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

The cause of Kidd’s death remained under investigation by the coroner’s office, the office said.

The stepson, who was not immediately identified, was in police custody Monday as investigators worked to determine what led to the fight. Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the two did not live together, but Kidd’s stepson was visiting on Sunday.

Police had not received any domestic dispute calls between the two in the past, Spencer said.

This is the 114th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 94th recorded in Metro’s jurisdiction, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer talks to news media about the homicide. pic.twitter.com/vZw1zevFTj — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) July 16, 2018

1600 block of Palmae Way, Las Vegas