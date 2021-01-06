Las Vegas man arrested after missing persons investigators find body

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a missing persons investigation that led Las Vegas police to find a body on Tuesday.

Matthew Ayala, 29, was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to court records and Metropolitan Police Department booking logs.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Wednesday morning that Ayala was arrested in connection with a missing persons report from Saturday.

“We located the body yesterday and arrested the suspect,” he said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation stemmed from a call officers received about 10:15 a.m. Saturday from a home on the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive, near Ann Road and Rainbow Boulevard, Metro records show.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday where police found the body. Further information about Ayala’s arrest was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

