Las Vegas man arrested in 1996 killing of pregnant woman

Anthony Williams, 48, was arrested Saturday on charges including murder with a deadly weapon and manslaughter by killing an unborn quick child.

Anthony Deshay Williams (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A 48-year-old Las Vegas man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested in connection with the 1996 Valentine’s Day killing of a pregnant woman, court records show.

Anthony Williams was arrested Saturday on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, manslaughter by killing an unborn quick child, robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the records.

State law defines the charge of “killing of unborn quick child” as a killing “by any injury committed upon the mother of the child.”

Williams’ alleged co-conspirator in the case is identified in the records as Kareem Brock. He was not in custody as of Monday.

How Las Vegas police linked the men to a 24-year-old unsolved homicide is unclear. Criminal cases were opened in Las Vegas Justice Court against the pair on July 22, and warrants for their arrests were issued a week later.

Further details regarding the homicide also were not known Monday, as an arrest report for the suspects has not been released and homicide Lt. Ray Spencer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But the court records list the date of the crime as Feb. 14, 1996, the same day a woman named Sarah Keyenejad — and her unborn baby — were killed during an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at Bonanza and Pecos roads.

The case is featured on the Metropolitan Police Department’s online list of cold cases.

The woman, whose name is spelled Sara Keynejad in Clark County coroner’s office records, was 19. According to the coroner’s office, she died of a gunshot wound that entered her chest and traveled into her abdomen.

According to Metro, around 12:45 a.m., the woman was sitting at a slot machine, talking to the 7-Eleven cashier, when two men disguised in women’s clothing entered the convenience store.

One of the men was armed with a long gun and the other with a handgun.

As the man armed with the long gun entered the store, “he turned with no warning and fired one shot at the victim,” according to Metro.

Metro said the woman was six months pregnant with a boy. She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, the coroner’s office said.

Williams’ criminal history in Clark County dates to at least 1991, when he was convicted of conspiracy to commit grand larceny. He was 19 at the time.

His other convictions throughout the years, according to court records, include battery with a deadly weapon, violation of a temporary protection order, felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, possession of a controlled substance and discharging a firearm into a structure or vehicle.

Court and prison records show Williams was in custody at High Desert State Prison for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit as recently as 2018. It is unclear when he was released.

Williams is due in court Wednesday morning for a status hearing in the homicide case.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Tony Garcia contributed to this report.