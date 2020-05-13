Las Vegas man arrested in 2013 South Lake Tahoe killing

Sean Donohoe, 34, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Manpreet Singh (El Dorado District Attorney)

A Las Vegas man was arrested Tuesday in a 2013 cold case killing in South Lake Tahoe, California, according to authorities.

Sean Donohoe, 34, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. Lt. Shannon Laney said Donohoe will be extradited to El Dorado County, but it was unclear when.

Donohoe is accused of walking into a gas station in South Lake Tahoe on Aug. 6, 2013, and fatally shooting the clerk, Manpreet Singh. He then” strolled out the front door and disappeared into the night,” police said.

The El Dorado County Cold Case Task Force — which consists of the El Dorado County district attorney’s office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the California Department of Justice, the Bureau of Forensic Services and the FBI — spent nearly seven years searching for the suspect.

The district attorney’s office posted a video about the homicide in July 2017, and a witness saw the video and contacted investigators in summer 2019, police said. He identified Donohoe as the suspect.

The FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department assisted in the arrest on Tuesday, police said.

Anyone with information may contact the cold case task force at coldcasetaskforce@edcgov.us or 530-621-4590.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.