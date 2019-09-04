Las Vegas man arrested in connection with body found in drum

A suspect has been identified in the killing of a woman whose body was found in a 55-gallon drum recovered late Tuesday at a Spring Valley-area home.

Chuck Chaiyakul (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police secure the area around a residential street as they wait for a search warrant for a Spring Valley home in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police search a Spring Valley home in relation to a possible homicide in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chuck Chaiyakul, 38, was booked early Wednesday into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, according to jail and court records.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a woman, who was last seen either Thursday night or early Friday, had been reporting missing around 9 a.m. Tuesday, leading investigators to Garden Grove Avenue, near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The drum was found during a search of a home on Garden Grove, and investigators used X-ray equipment that offered “small glimpses” of the drum’s contents, police said.

Chaiyakul, who Spencer said was a resident of the Garden Grove home, was detained and questioned following the discovery.

On Wednesday morning, when reached by phone for comment on his son’s arrest, Nattasake Chaiyakul told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that his son had been released from prison in December. The younger Chaiyakul was living with his mother in the home, which the father owns.

Nattasake Chaiyakul, who lives and works out of state, said he was unaware of his son’s arrest before speaking with the Review-Journal.

“Is it my wife?” he frantically asked when told a woman’s body had been found inside the family’s home. But in a later phone conversation, Nattasake Chaiyakul said that he had been able to reach his wife and that she was OK.

Court records show that his son had been serving a minimum two-year sentence in connection with a 2017 case for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the same records, he has a criminal history in the county dating back to at least 2005, when he pleaded guilty to manufacturing or importing dangerous weapons.

“We’re very close,” Nattasake Chaiyakul said of his relationship with his son, “but I don’t know what happened, how come he turned out to be hanging out with wrong people again.”

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity and cause and manner of death once her family has been notified.

Her death was the 95th homicide investigation in Clark County this year and the 71st investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Chuck Chaiyakul remains at the detention center awaiting his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

