Las Vegas man arrested in death of 2-year-old boy

Emanuel Flores (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Witness statements from children led to the arrest of a Las Vegas man in connection with the death of a 2-year-old boy, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

On Wednesday, Nicolas Rodriguez-Pienda of Las Vegas was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries that prompted hospital officials to alert police of possible child abuse.

Emanuel Najera Flores, 29, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, child abuse and false statements to police. Flores is the boyfriend of Nicolas’ mother. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Flores told police that his mother, Margarita Najera, had been watching the boy when he fell off a trampoline at a home on the 4200 block of Walnut Family Court, according to the arrest report.

Najera told police she called Flores, who took Nicolas to North Vista Hospital. Due to the extent of the injuries, the boy was taken to University Medical Center, where doctors told police that Najera’s explanation did not align with the boy’s injuries, the report states.

Najera told investigators she was alone babysitting Nicolas and his two siblings, and Flores was only present after she called him to drive them to the hospital.

An investigator interviewed Nicolas’ 4- and 5-year-old siblings, who told police that Flores, not Najera, was watching them. The children said Flores threw the boy against the floor because he was touching the wall and sticking his tongue out, the report states.

Nicolas’ mother told police that she had left the boy with Flores, and that Flores and Najera had fabricated the story of how her son was hurt.

On Friday, Nicolas was pronounced dead. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.

Booking logs show that Najera was arrested Friday on charges of child abuse or neglect, and false statements to police. By Tuesday, she had been released from the county jail.

