Las Vegas man arrested in fatal shooting of girlfriend

A Las Vegas man sought in the fatal shooting of his 40-year-old girlfriend in April has been arrested on a murder warrant, Clark County jail records show.

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas man sought in the fatal shooting of his 40-year-old girlfriend in April has been arrested on a murder warrant, Clark County jail records show.

John Ellis, 30, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Sunday on charges of murder, battery and taking vehicle without owner’s consent.

Ellis, according to a warrant issued April 21 in the case, is charged in the death of his girlfriend, Amy Mack. Police said Ellis shot Mack multiple times before stealing her SUV and leaving the state.

Mack was found April 19 in her home in the 2400 block of West Wigwam Avenue. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her neck and upper body, according to the warrant from Las Vegas police.

Detectives spoke to Mack’s family and neighbors, who said Ellis had been living with her but she was planning to break up with him. No one had heard from the woman after the afternoon of the 18th.

“Amy told her family within the last few weeks John needed to move out of the residence, as their relationship had begun to deteriorate,” police wrote in the warrant.

One neighbor told police he saw Mack come home around 8 a.m. April 18 and then Ellis left in her car, which she did not allow anyone to drive, around 3 p.m. with a black bag. He returned about 15 minutes later but left the home again moments after.

Investigators found paperwork for a Glock 17 9mm pistol registered to Ellis and six shell casings near the bedroom. Ellis was scheduled to make an appearance in Las Vegas Justice court on Tuesday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.