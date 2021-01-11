Las Vegas man arrested in fatal shooting of girlfriend in November

A Las Vegas man wanted in the November fatal shooting of his girlfriend in the southwest valley has been arrested, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the 9700 block of West Sunset Road near Fort Apache Road on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Las Vegas man wanted in the November fatal shooting of his girlfriend at a southwest valley apartment complex has been arrested, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Laron Davis, 41, was booked at the county jail on Sunday on a single count of open murder. An arrest warrant filed by Las Vegas police indicates Davis is charged in the Nov. 3 killing of Lamique Wash, 39, of Las Vegas, at the Sunset Canyon Apartments, 9700 W. Sunset Road.

Police were called to the complex near Fort Apache Road at 7:15 a.m. for a report of a woman shot and found Wash suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at University Medical Center.

Wash and her “long-term boyfriend” were having an argument “over car keys belonging to the victim,” Las Vegas police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time.

“During the argument the male left the apartment, came out front to where the victim was and shot her multiple times, killing her,” he said.

There were two children inside the apartment at the time of the shooting — a teenager and a child “less than 10,” he said. Neither was harmed.

The victim was on the phone with her mother during the shooting, and the mother was one of numerous 911 callers who reported the gunshots to police, Spencer said.

An arrest warrant for Davis obtained Monday said a witness heard the two arguing over the car keys, then heard the victim say “What are you going to do, shoot me?” The witness then heard gunshots.

An arrest warrant was issued for Davis the day after the shooting. The circumstances surrounding his arrest were not immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.