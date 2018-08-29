Homicides

Las Vegas man arrested in May death of ex-girlfriend

August 28, 2018 - 6:00 pm
 
A Las Vegas man facing a murder charge in the May death of his ex-girlfriend was arrested last week.

Melvin Harris, 57, pinned her to the ground in his driveway May 8 for about 20 minutes during a fight, in a position where she couldn’t breathe, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. The woman, whose name was withheld in the report, died from cocaine and ethanol intoxication, with “traumatic asphyxia” listed as a significant condition in her death, the report said.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide. The coroner’s office will release her identity.

Police arrived at Harris’ home in response to a domestic violence call made by Harris’ neighbor. Officers found the woman lying face up, with an arm behind her back and Harris’ knee against her face, the report said.

The woman “appeared lifeless,” and officers were unable to find a pulse.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She had multiple bruises on her arms and legs, as well as a bruise on her back, the report said.

Harris told police he and the woman had recently broken up. She approached him in the driveway after he returned from buying a new cellphone and turning off the woman’s cellphone, which he paid for, the report said. Harris said the woman yelled at him about the phone and punched him twice in the face.

A truck in Harris’ driveway was covered with a tarp held down by multiple bricks, the report said. When the woman approached the truck, Harris grabbed her because he believed she would come after him with a brick, the report said.

Neighbors reported seeing the woman bite Harris’ arm, though police found no injury on his arm, the report said.

Harris told police he called 911 twice while holding the woman down and told a neighbor who was outside to call police. In the first 911 call, Harris is heard saying “Stop,” “Don’t do it,” and threatening to “break her face,” the report said. During the second 911 call, Harris said the woman might be having a seizure.

Harris also denied being hit by the woman during the second 911 call, contradicting his claim to police that she punched him, the report said.

An arrest warrant for Harris was issued Aug. 8, and he was arrested Aug. 23. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

