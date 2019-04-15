Las Vegas man arrested month after body found near Lake Mead

Antonio Yanez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 25-year-old man stands accused of murder in the shooting death of a man found near Lake Mead National Recreation Area last month, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives identified Antonio Yanez as a suspect in Marcos Madrid’s killing. A person called police about 3:50 p.m. March 15 to report they found a body in the desert off of East Lake Mead Boulevard near mile marker 10, police said.

Madrid, 33, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

On Saturday, police served a search warrant on the 5700 block of Blue Sea Street, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Christy Lane, police said Monday. Officers took him into custody.

Yanez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Madrid’s death was the 23rd homicide in Clark County this year, and the 13th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

