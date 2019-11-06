Las Vegas man charged in son’s shooting death

A Las Vegas man was booked on a murder charge overnight in the fatal shooting of his son Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas police officers responded to a fatal shooting at 6217 Burnt Hills Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Glenn P. Harris, 58, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon.

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Detail confirmed Harris was jailed as a result of the shooting of his 30-year-old son at 6217 Burnt Hills Drive, near Jones Boulevard.

The victim’s name has not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the residence at 5:10 p.m. When officers arrived, the father and son were inside the house, Spencer said. They were able to get the suspect on the phone, he said, but the man refused to leave.

As Metro’s SWAT team arrived, the man surrendered and was arrested, Spencer said. His son was pronounced dead at the scene.

