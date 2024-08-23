Las Vegas man charged with murder in friend’s fatal fentanyl overdose

A Las Vegas man accused of selling fentanyl to a friend who died from an overdose in May has been charged with second-degree murder.

James McGuire told a police officer he sold blue pills that looked “off” to Alex Robertson — after the officer told McGuire authorities had seen text messages between McGuire and Robertson about prices for drugs, according to McGuire’s arrest report.

McGuire’s former fiancee found blue pills imprinted with “M” and “30” at the scene of McGuire’s death, the report said.

The report noted “there are many counterfeit tablets containing fentanyl that are almost identical to actual prescription medication” and most “of these counterfeit pills resemble blue oxycodone pills” imprinted with “M” and “30.”

McGuire referred to the pills he sold Robertson as “30s,” according to the report. The arrest report also said “fentanyl was the direct cause” of Robertson’s death.

Phone data clues

On May 27, the Metropolitan Police Department was called to a Clark County residence because of a report of a dead person. Medical personal, who arrived before officers, suspected the person died from an overdose, according to the arrest report.

The former fiancee of Robertson, the dead person, would tell authorities “she knew who the decedent’s fentanyl dealer was,” the arrest report said. According to the report, the woman said McGuire was the dealer and she had previously gone with Robertson to buy fentanyl at McGuire’s house.

On June 7, Robertson’s birthday, McGuire texted the former fiance to offer his condolences, according to the report.

Back on May 29, Metro officers met with Robertson’s son. The son gave authorities Robertson’s phone and phone password, the report said.

Messages between Robertson and McGuire reproduced in the arrest report and location data from Robertson’s phone indicate that Robertson may have bought drugs at McGuire’s house the day before Robertson died.

Metro arrested McGuire on Aug. 9. According to a criminal complaint, McGuire has been charged with second-degree murder and the sale of a controlled substance.

McGuire posted a surety bond and will have to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

