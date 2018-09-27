Las Vegas man died after fights with roommate, report says

A Las Vegas man fought his roommate multiple times over a roughly 10-hour span before the roommate’s death Aug. 10, the man’s fiancee told police.

Seth David Alfredson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man fought his roommate multiple times over a roughly 10-hour span last month before the roommate’s death, the man’s fiancee told police.

Seth David Alfredson, 38, told a Metropolitan Police Department detective that he punched roommate Scott Allen Putzier several times about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10, hitting him “really hard,” Alfredson’s arrest report shows.

“Alfredson added that he was the only person responsible for the death of (Putzier) and that he felt remorseful,” the report said.

Alfredson, who faces a murder charge in Putzier’s death, told Metro that the fight began over abuse allegations involving Alfredson’s son.

His fiancee indicated the pair fought several times that day, with the first fight beginning at 5:30 a.m. and the last ending about 3 p.m., the report shows.

The fights began as mutual, she said.

As the fights progressed, she told police, Putzier’s face became more swollen and bloody, and Alfredson at one point took a bag of vegetables from the freezer for his swollen hand and another frozen bag for Putzier’s injuries.

At 5 p.m., Putzier walked into a bathroom and collapsed. Alfredson performed CPR, but paramedics pronounced Putzier, 61, dead within the hour.

The Clark County coroner’s office has not yet released a cause and manner of death.

Alfredson’s fiancee told police that the couple took a short trip to a local pawn shop at some point that day, but the fighting resumed after their return to the apartment.

Two of the fights happened about 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., she told a detective, during which time, “Alfredson knocked the victim to the ground” and beat Putzier, who tried to defend himself.

Alfredson advised police that he attempted to clean blood off Putzier and tried to wake him up in the shower, the report said.

Alfredson remained jailed in Clark County Detention Center on Thursday evening. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19, court records show.

