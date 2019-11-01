Las Vegas man dies after being punched by burglary suspect

In a previously unpublicized killing, a 55-year-old Las Vegas man was fatally punched in the head in September after encountering a suspected car burglar in his driveway.

Ruben Montoya-Acevedo died of blunt force head injuries on the afternoon of Sept. 13 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, one day after the attack outside his east Las Vegas home on the 3500 block of Huerta Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

His death has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

It was not clear why Metro did not release details of the fatal attack at the time, but, Spencer said Friday, Montoya-Acevedo encountered the suspect — identified by Metro as 19-year-old Yacquan Jamaira Ham — shortly after 6 a.m. in his neighborhood near East Desert Inn Road and South Nellis Boulevard.

Ham punched Montoya-Acevedo in the head repeatedly until the man fell to the ground, hitting his head on the driveway, according to the suspect’s criminal complaint. Ham was arrested not far from the victim’s home shortly after a 911 caller reported a “man down” on Huerta Drive that morning, said Spencer.

Records show that Ham, who police said had broken into several vehicles in the area before encountering the victim, has been in custody since his arrest on $300,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

He was indicted on Sept. 30 in Clark County District Court on charges of murder, robbery, battery and battery to commit a robbery, according to court records. His jury trial has been set for June 2020.

At the time of attack, the records show, Ham had been out on probation in a 2017 robbery case. He was sentenced in September last year to two years in a Nevada prison but was granted probation on the condition that he maintained a job and stayed out of trouble.

The robbery case was reactivated in District Court following his arrest on the murder charge.

