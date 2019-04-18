Las Vegas man dies nearly month after fight sent him to hospital

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after the death of a man on Tuesday, almost a month after he was found injured and lying in the parking lot of a central valley convenience store.

Officers received a report at about 11 a.m. March 21 of a man lying in the parking lot at 5785 W. Tropicana Ave., Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a text message Wednesday evening. The man was hospitalized with a head injury, but he died from his injury on Tuesday, Spencer said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified him on Wednesday afternoon as Andre Frost, 46, of Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday.

Spencer said the man was found after he was involved in a fight. He was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center on March 21 and put on life support, he said.

Homicide detectives on Wednesday were attempting to find the person who fought with Frost, Spencer said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.