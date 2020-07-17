Las Vegas man faces murder charge in girlfriend’s death

Metropolitan Police Department records have identified a 38-year-old man arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder after his girlfriend was found dead in their home.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives an update on a homicide at a home in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigation officers arrive at the scene to investigate a homicide in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. Akshaya Kubiak, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, jail records show. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department documents have identified a man arrested Thursday after his girlfriend was found dead in their southern Las Vegas home.

Akshaya Kubiak, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, jail records show.

About 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Kubiak called 911 to report that his girlfriend was unresponsive, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived at the home on the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, they found the woman’s body.

Spencer said the woman was in her early 30s. Detectives believe a struggle happened before the woman’s death, but Spencer said they did not think a weapon was used to kill her.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman, as well as her cause and manner of death, after her family has been notified.

Her death marked the 65th homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kubiak remained in jail on Friday morning without bail. He is due to appear in court on Friday afternoon, court records show.

