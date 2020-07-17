Las Vegas man faces murder charge in woman’s death

Metropolitan Police Department records have identified a 38-year-old man arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder after his 29-year-old girlfriend was found dead in their home.

A Las Vegas police crime scene investigation officers arrive to investigate a homicide in the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. Akshaya Kubiak, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, jail records show. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Metropolitan Police Department documents have identified a man arrested Thursday after a woman was found dead in a southern Las Vegas home.

Akshaya Kubiak, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, jail records show.

The woman was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office as 29-year-old Herleen Dulai.

About 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Kubiak called 911 to report that the woman was unresponsive, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived at the home on the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road, they found the Dulai’s body and medical advisers said she showed signs of trauma.

The coroner ruled her cause of death as blunt force trauma and strangulation and the manner of death as homicide.

Investigators believe Dulai and Kubiak were friends and while Kubiak was under the influence of narcotics he beat Dulai to death, according to a Friday statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Her death marked the 65th homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kubiak remained in jail on Friday morning without bail. Anyone with information was encouraged to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521.

He was held without bail Friday and is scheduled to reappear in court Tuesday.

