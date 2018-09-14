Las Vegas man fatally shot during fight with stepfather ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who Las Vegas police said was shot and killed Sunday night during an altercation with his stepfather in the western valley.

Jerry Winters (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas resident Andrew Cavanaugh, 25, was shot on the 5100 block of Misty Morning Drive, near Torrey Pines Drive and Tropicana Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. A woman told arriving officers that her husband shot her son, police said.

She told investigators that she heard arguing and went to check on the men. She said her son wrestled a baseball bat from her husband, who pulled out a gun and fired at least once, according to police.

Jerry Thomas Winters, 72, was arrested in the deadly shooting, according to jail records. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces a count of murder.

